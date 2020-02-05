The kitchen staff at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers site in Hollywood, the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center, was again honored recently for high-quality dining services to its members. The union facility stands on the grounds of the former Placid Harbor resort on Clarke’s Landing Road.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department Gold Star Program recognizes food service facilities that achieve superior food safety standards. For the last three years, the prestigious Gold Star Award has been given to the kitchen staff at the Winpisinger center. Each member of the center’s kitchen staff was awarded an apron and gold star pin by IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr.
“The Winpisinger center kitchen staff deserves to not only be recognized with a Gold Star Award for the food they prepare, but for the manner in which they prepare it,” he said. “Their consistently high level of performance and hard work reflect their commitment to the membership of the IAM.”
The Gold Star Program has recognized food establishments for superior compliance to food safety standards with this annual award since its inception in 2007.
Environmental health specialists at the health department regularly inspect over 500 food service facilities in St. Mary’s County to ensure food safety is being adequately addressed.
“The kitchen staff plays a really important role in making every member participant feel welcome at the Winpisinger center — creating an environment where our members not only have the opportunity to learn what it means to be trade unionists, but they get to experience what it feels like to be a trade unionist,” Winpisinger center Director Chris Wagoner said. “The hospitality and sense of being ‘welcomed home’ that the kitchen staff creates is critical to the educational work that occurs at the center.”