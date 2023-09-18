Justin Tyler Dunbar

 ST. MARY’S COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE PHOTO

St. Mary's County State’s Attorney's office announced last week that Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wis., was sentenced to 20 years in the Division of Corrections, with 10 years of active incarceration to serve in prison. 

Dunbar was convicted of three counts of felony sexual offense on the same child, with each act occurring on Oct. 17, 2022.


  

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews