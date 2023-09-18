St. Mary's County State’s Attorney's office announced last week that Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wis., was sentenced to 20 years in the Division of Corrections, with 10 years of active incarceration to serve in prison.
Dunbar was convicted of three counts of felony sexual offense on the same child, with each act occurring on Oct. 17, 2022.
A St. Mary’s County jury convicted Dunbar following a three-day jury trial in May.
Dunbar was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for a third-degree sex offense. He was also sentenced for two other third-degree sex offenses to 10 years each to run consecutive, though both of those sentences were suspended.
Dunbar must register as a sex offender for life and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision.
Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.
The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between a range of three months and four years. At sentencing, the state requested Dunbar to 30 years of active incarceration in prison, all to run consecutively, which is the maximum penalty by law.
Detective James Bare of the Criminal Investigation Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case.
Dunbar has a pending warrant out of Colorado for a separate sexual offense involving another minor child, according to the local state's attorney's office.