As a YMCA exploratory committee was finally appointed by St. Mary’s County commissioners earlier this month, its variety of members will soon start meeting to determine the feasibility of a center, investigate the community’s specific needs, ascertain the fundraising capacity for the project and examine other aspects related to the potential community youth center.
The committee will meet once a month for six months and provide a report of its findings at the end of that period to the county commissioners.
Many community members, as well as the county commissioners, seem to agree that Lexington Park would be an ideal location for a new YMCA, being that there has been a grassroots effort in securing a community center there for several years.
Mike Brown, a citizen-at-large appointed committee member, made it clear that many aspects of the YMCA are currently undecided.
“Starting in the middle of October we’ll have our first meeting. None of us know exactly how it’s going to move forward, that’s why we made this exploratory committee,” Brown said of the committee’s plans.
John Parlett was also selected to be on the committee based on his role as a “business leader” in St. Mary’s. Although very little information has been provided on the project so far, the builder and developer said he considers it an important one.
“This is something that citizens are concerned about, the what, when and where. I’m here from a business standpoint. … I’ve worked on a number of committees for the county in the past, and I’ve been able to provide a positive impact,” Parlett said in an interview this week.
Updates are on their way in the coming months after the committee is able to meet, hopefully in the next few weeks, the member said.
The other members of the YMCA exploratory committee are Catherine Askey, local business leader; Capt. John Brabazon of Naval Air Station Patuxent River; Ashleigh Dufresne of St. Mary’s public schools; Jenna Guzman of the St. Mary’s health department; Tyrone Harris of St. Mary’s recreation and parks department; Beverly Johnston of the Community Youth Center Campaign; Dr. Monika Lee, a business leader; Omonigho Olumese of the county’s commission on aging; Donovan Weekley of the youth advisory committee; and Bennett Wilson, a citizen at large.
For more information about the committee, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700, or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.
