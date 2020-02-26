The YMCA local exploratory committee heard from youth Thursday night about what they’d like to see at a community center in Lexington Park, and approved the scope of work for a feasibility study to determine which of the three chosen locations would be the best fit for the facility.
Donnovan Weekely, member of the county youth advisory commission and committee member, along with fellow youth commissioner Taylor Berry, presented what they found to be youth priorities for a YMCA in the county at the exploratory committee’s fifth meeting.
“There was a lot of discussion about how St. Mary’s is not meeting some expectations that people have,” he said.
Weekely shared with the rest of the committee how the youth advisory commission members worked to identify gaps in youth resources. The group had 31 students conduct two surveys in a six-week paid opportunity. The surveys garnered responses from 620 people about the Lexington Park, Park Hall and California areas. Surveys were sent digitally and done in person.
He said “through those in-person surveys, we really got to connect with the community and figure out what their demands were specifically.” Key findings included huge support for the center and identified gaps including indoor spaces, mentoring programs and art programs.
Regarding indoor space, many meeting rooms in the county are not accessible or appropriate, such as private meeting rooms in schools or noisy environments like restaurants or bars. Indoor space is significant for fostering different types of social activities and enrichment opportunities, such as tutoring and mentoring, he said.
Taylor Berry, a member of the youth commission, testified to the benefits of mentoring and explained how successful youth mentoring programs really are.
“My favorite example is the FLOW mentoring program, and that’s because I believe they receive funding through the government, so after a certain amount of time they have to submit a report as to how successful it actually was, and so in the summer I saw that,” she said. “The group is very successful. Teachers were picking out students that may have been disruptive … they were matched with their mentors through the FLOW mentoring program and afterward the behavior was definitely improved.”
Weekley told the committee the county offers plenty of sports, thanks to the recreation and parks department, and believes the YMCA should complement what parks and recreation already does.
He suggested age-specific fitness programs and programs for the differently abled population.
“We have the opportunity to [have fitness programs] that are a lot more accessible and that are much more specialized,” Weekley said.
Arts programs that are free and open to the public are lacking, the youth members said, and explained that space could be made available for students to practice instruments or participate in special interest clubs led by volunteers.
Earlier in the meeting, the exploratory committee approved a scope of work, after making some amendments, for the feasibility study that will determine which of the three selected locations will be the most optimal for a community center. The committee will be recommending a site on Shangri-La Drive next to the Lexington Park library, a site next to the Great Mills Swimming Pool and a site next to Nicolet Park.
Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, will be attending the exploratory committee’s last meeting, to be held next month, to go over the scope of work and plan the next steps moving forward.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews