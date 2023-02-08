The planned YMCA in St. Mary's County remains a point of contention after the county's state legislators pushed separate bills regarding the commissioners' ability to borrow money to build the community center.

House Bill 575 — proposed by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) and Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) — is cross-filed with Senate Bill 458, filed by Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), to allow the commissioners to borrow up to $15 million specifically for the YMCA. It contains stipulations, including that the YMCA initiate a capital campaign which raises at least $4 million.


