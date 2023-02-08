The planned YMCA in St. Mary's County remains a point of contention after the county's state legislators pushed separate bills regarding the commissioners' ability to borrow money to build the community center.
House Bill 575 — proposed by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) and Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) — is cross-filed with Senate Bill 458, filed by Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), to allow the commissioners to borrow up to $15 million specifically for the YMCA. It contains stipulations, including that the YMCA initiate a capital campaign which raises at least $4 million.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) filed his own bond authority legislation, House Bill 623, requesting the ability for the county commissioners to borrow a total of $56 million for building projects, including the $15 million for the YMCA. This is more directly in line with what the commissioner board requested.
The St. Mary’s commissioners received an update on the bonding authority and other House and Senate bills from Assistant County Attorney John Sterling Houser at the board's Feb. 7 meeting.
“The $15 million for the YMCA would be voted back into the primary bond authority bill with no language of conditions that are in our agreement with the YMCA,” Houser said, offering one potential outcome.
He added that Crosby’s bill has not yet been cross-filed in the Senate.
“Would Sen. Bailey be able to cross-file both bills or would that be unusual,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked, to which Houser said the answer probably would be yes.
“When I look at Del. Crosby’s bill I use the term, ‘It’s cleaner,’” Hewitt added. “It’s what we’re used to in county government when we ask for bonding authority — that we get bonding authority for the commissioners to decide how to use it."
Hewitt continued, "When I look at the one by Del. Matt Morgan it kind of follows the [memorandum of understanding] we have with the YMCA. I don’t have a problem with that either. I’m not sure I have issues with either bill, but if one’s been filed and has Senate approval, it seems that would have precedence.”
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) added that, “Separating the $15 million specifically for the YMCA should not be seen as a roadblock or delaying tactic because it is neither. The bone of contention regarding the project is not necessarily the location or the reasons for building, but the simple fact we’ll be using county funds to help finance what ultimately will be a private enterprise, and the potential to stymie the chance to put such a facility in the [northern end of the county] at jeopardy.”
“It’s disappointing seeing our delegation not working unified, so I’m not sure what’s going on there. … But hopefully we can get the job done,” Commissioner Vice President Eric Colvin (R) stated during his closing remarks at this week’s meeting. “There’s something going on there and it doesn’t seem fair to the citizens of this county.”
Other bills mulled
Some other bills discussed included House Bill 599/Senate Bill 61, which is a property tax credit for public safety officers, and SB 76/HB 521, an income tax subtraction modification for public safety volunteers.
Houser also reviewed the status of Senate Bill 418, which Houser said “would write into law property tax practice that value added agricultural activities would be considered agricultural use and could be assessed at agricultural levels like a primary farm growing row crops” or a farm brewery or wedding venue.
“To clarify, this would allow any farm activities to still be assessed at an agricultural tax?” Colvin asked. “This is pretty important to a lot of people in our county because we’ve seen some of their assessments jump up in the past couple years and be considered commercial. Hopefully this will be a good thing.”
Houser said that as of Feb. 2 a total of 723 House and 877 Senate bills had been filed and that he was “expecting a few more bills to drop.”
He added the deadline for House bills was Feb. 7 while Senate bills are due Feb. 10, and that any bills filed afterward would be sent to a rules committee where they would face “additional bureaucratic hurdles.”
There are about two months left in this year's General Assembly session in Annapolis.