The St. Mary’s County YMCA Exploratory Committee has been busy over the past month gathering information about potential sites for a new community center in Lexington Park, and has confirmed a second property to include in a feasibility study.
At last Wednesday’s monthly meeting, representatives from the College of Southern Maryland gave a presentation about amenities offered by the college’s Wellness and Aquatics Center with Trisha Post, owner of the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park, presenting afterward.
Committee members asked the representatives questions regarding building capacity, costs, clientele and potential partnerships that could be formed with the YMCA.
Ellen Flowers-Fields, vice president of continuing education and workforce development at the college, told the committee she believes a partnership with the new community center would be “extremely beneficial to the residents and the county government that’s made significant investments in this community infrastructure already. It would certainly be an enhancement.”
Committee member John Parlett provided packets of demographics information specific to the three sites discussed at the last meeting in November, including the Shangri-La Drive library site, the Great Mills Swimming Pool site and the Nicolet Park site.
Members of the committee were interested in the Shangri-La Drive and Nicolet Park sites because of their proximity to Lexington Park Elementary School, Lancaster Park, the local volunteer rescue squad, the new sheriff’s office substation and several churches. Interest in the Great Mills pool site is mostly based on the already existing facility, which members believed could be used along with a community center.
After citing the number of people within a 3-mile radius for each site, Parlett said looking at “the sites stacked up, Great Mills is the least walkable for the maximum number of people and has the least opportunities for people to walk there … clearly [Nicolet Park] is a better location if walkability is an important factor in selecting this site.”
According to Parlett, the Shangri-La Drive site has “the most people able to access it the easiest from walking. You can drive to any of them, but from a walking perspective the Shangri-La Drive site thoroughly stands out. Nicolet Park would be second and the Great Mills pool site would be honestly a distant third.”
Committee member Monika Lee said that she looked at the Great Mills site extensively. “I feel the pool is an anchor to facilities so in that sense I think that’s a really positive location,” she said. “Also, that site is more than 15 acres which is what Robbie [Gill, the CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake] was recommending … and one of the things he said was important, too, was you may not start out with the larger facility, but we want the ability to grow, so we don’t want to limit ourselves based on the plot.”
The Shangri-La Drive site sits on 3.14 acres and the Nicolet Park site sits on 2.16 acres, but the park’s adjoining ballfields cover 11.65 acres.
Parlett said the Great Mills pool is a great asset but is already at capacity. “I’m not sure how building a Y there will provide any additional capacity without constructing an additional pool,” he said.
Tyrone Harris, committee member, expressed concern with safety and security at the discussed locations.
“If you make a decision and don’t include all the factors, I think we are missing a lot … in that general area do you realize how much police protection you are going to need … and I can say that from personal experience,” he said.
Another committee member, Jenna Guzman, said that sometimes the perceptions people have are bigger and badder than real life. She said she lived near Nicolet Park for three years and never felt unsafe.
The committee decided to designate the Great Mills pool site as a second location for the YMCA’s feasibility study, in addition to the Shangri-La Drive library site. The Nicolet Park site was almost selected as well, before Troy Cowan of Lexington Park pointed out another county-owned property near the park that could possibly work for the community center. The committee decided to explore that property, along with land near Jarboesville Park, before deciding which third location would be chosen.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews