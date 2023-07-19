Maybe Southern Maryland residents have "been there, done that," in previous years, but the 2023 Buy Local Challenge kicks off Friday, July 16, in the region.
The event, which runs through July 31, is a celebration of Maryland's farms and producers, artisans and everything grown, harvested, produced, hand-crafted and homemade in the state.
“We’re always trying to connect consumers and producers,” Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Chairperson Mary Wood said. “We want the consumers in the Southern Maryland community to have access to fresh, healthy food.”
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Commission is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s County commissioners issued a proclamation for the event, which rotates through Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Mary's and Charles counties and will culminate in a celebration at Suttler Post Farm in St. Mary's County at the end of this month.
“It’s important, both from the standpoint of the economic value that they contribute every day, every year to this county, but also for the fresh, nutritious food and access to it that they provide to our citizens,” SMADC marketing executive Susan McQuilken said at the meeting. “It’s a phenomenal effort [by local producers] and it’s 24-7, 365 days a year.”
Those wishing to take part in the challenge in St. Mary's can visit one of three local farmer’s markets — The Barns at Newmarket in Mechanicsville, the BAE parking lot in California and the Home Grown Farm Market in Lexington Park.
“This is an amazing community and we all support each other and help each other,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said Tuesday during the commissioners' meeting. “So please make sure you’re buying local, you’re going to the farmer’s market and checking out all the amazing products they have.”
The event will culminate with a Buy Local Challenge Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Suttler Post Farm in Mechanicsville, which will be the first equine-focused agritourism farm to host the annual event.
The family-friendly event will be set up farmers market-style with more than 30 vendors offering some items as farm-raised meats and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, flowers, oysters, baked goods, jams and pickles, honey, farm-made soaps and scents and local arts and crafts and artisanal beverages.
There will also be raffles, carriage rides with the farm’s famous Clydesdale’s horses — Dillon, Rocco, Winston, Logan, Norm, Cash, Ben and Duke — pony rides and food trucks.
Musical tales and legends of Southern Maryland’s heritage will be provided by Chaptico Songworks, featuring Dave Norris, Jeff Farias and Tammy Patrick.
Admission is $5, which includes an ice-filled insulated tote bag and tastings of local oysters from Shore Thing Shellfish and blue catfish bites by Chesapeake Chef Service in partnership with Maryland’s Best Seafood. The event is free for ages 6 and younger.
“I say to [people wondering if they should take the challenge], ‘Try it. I think you’ll see a difference in the quality of the product," Wood said. "And look around you. Do you want your children and grandchildren to enjoy the beautiful, rural vistas that we have in Southern Maryland because of our farmland, or do you want to see that all developed?”
“This is a great reminder that we have a lot of great goods that are produced right here in St. Mary’s County,” Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said. “So go out and buy local, buy often.”
For more information, go to www.buylocalchallenge.com.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters