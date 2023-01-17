Young

Jermaine Lynell Young 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Jermaine Lynell Young, 41, of Great Mills was sentenced to three years in jail for one count of misdemeanor assault. 

Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis sentenced Young on Jan. 10 to a 10-year term in jail but suspended all but three years. A felony assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with another misdemeanor assault. Young was given credit for 383 days in jail. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews