Jermaine Lynell Young, 41, of Great Mills was sentenced to three years in jail for one count of misdemeanor assault.
Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis sentenced Young on Jan. 10 to a 10-year term in jail but suspended all but three years. A felony assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with another misdemeanor assault. Young was given credit for 383 days in jail.
In a court document, the victim, Nicole Long, said Young shoved her into a wall on Nov. 7, 2021, and placed her in a chokehold and strangled her for 10 seconds on Nov. 27, 2021.
Long also said Young threatened to kill her and himself on another occasion.
Long said she had tingling in her arms and legs and her left eye was twitching as a result of the second assault. She also said her mouth and neck were sore.
A final protective order against Young in regard to Long was granted on Dec. 6, 2021.
Long addressed the court prior to sentencing, a court document states.
Cabrera sentenced for assault
In another case, on Jan. 9 Judge Amy D. Lorenzini sentenced Francisco Jose Cabrera, 19, of Baltimore to five years in jail with all time suspended except for 320 days. She gave him credit for 320 days in jail.
Cabrera pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of violation of a protection order. A felony assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
He was given five years for the assault and 90 days for the second violation, although all of the second sentence was suspended. The sentences will run concurrently.
On Jan. 7, 2022, Cabrera went by his ex-girlfriend's house on Oregon Way in Lexington Park and knocked on a window, the charging document states. The girl, then 18 years old, opened a door to tell Cabrera to leave, but he grabbed her and pulled her out of the residence to his then-residence two doors down. Cabrera pushed the girl onto a couch and strangled her, according to the document.
The girl's father, Amador Torres, obtained a final protective order against Cabrera in regard to his daughter on Oct. 4, 2021, when she was still 17 years old. District Court Judge James L. Tanavage signed the order.
Torres said Cabrera ripped his daughter's shorts and vandalized his property, according to a court document. As part of the protection order, Cabrera was told to stay away from the girl and also to stay away from Great Mills High School and the daughter's place of employment in California.
Lorenzini ordered Cabrera to complete three years of supervised probation and transferred probation to Baltimore. She also told him to stay away from the victim.