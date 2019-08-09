The St. Mary’s County Youth Advisory Commission at a Monday night meeting discussed responses by public school and elected officials about how they are enhancing schools, including on issues related to mental health and equality among advanced programs.
Josh Guy, member of the youth commission, said the commission discussed big issues facing young people and wanted answers from elected officials. So the 17-year-old contacted the school system, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
The school system received questions about mental health issues in schools, minorities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and paying for AP testing.
Lisa Bachner, the school system’s director of curriculum, said school psychologists are available to students and the safety and security office works to educate children on subjects like dating violence and drinking. Also, all schools are required to implement a multi-tiered system of support programs.
Guy, a rising senior at Chopticon High School, said there is a low number of minorities in the STEM academy at Great Mills High School.
“We have met and presented to groups such as the NAACP and Society of Black Engineers to garner their support and assist in getting the word out and assisting, if needed, more minority students to apply to all our academies including STEM,” Bachner wrote in her response.
She added that the school system made sure guidance counselors at each school are able to assist others with the STEM academy application and “prompt any minority student that they feel would be a good fit for an academy program to apply and help them through the process.”
According to the presentation, Bachner said information about the academies are shared with eighth-graders at each middle school.
“Is there any program that helps students with the cost of AP testing?” Guy asked. Bachner said students receiving free or reduced meals can take AP exams for free.
The 17-year-old said the politicians were asked, “What do you think are the biggest issues facing youth in terms of education?”
Crosby said classroom sizes, the need for quality and affordable higher education and student loans are among the top issues facing young people. Morgan said security, career readiness and behavior issues top his list. Bailey also mentioned career readiness and higher education, saying higher education centers should expand and career readiness is one of his top priorities.
The response from Hoyer’s office was more detailed.
It mentioned early childhood education and referenced the recent Labor, Health and Human Services bill, which increases the Head Start program by $50 million, and preschool development grants that helped “double the number of Judy Centers in the state.”
Hoyer’s office also mentioned the STOP school violence act that was passed into law after last year’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla. That act provides grant money to develop violence prevention programs in schools and coordinate with law enforcement to learn how to identify early signs of violence.
Also referenced was the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, an introduced bill that could fund $70 billion in grants and $30 billion in bonds to address infrastructure needs in schools around the country.
Guy told The Enterprise he was impressed with the responses and wants to focus on school security, minorities in STEM and more higher education opportunities in St. Mary’s.
“I cannot make a motion on this but I suggest you take it home and digest it,” Marcia Greenberg, an adviser on the youth commission, said to the board. She told the members they can think of questions or provide feedback to the responders.
Donovan Weekley, the president of the youth commission, agreed with Greenberg and a motion was made.
The next youth advisory commission meeting is Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. in Leonardtown.
