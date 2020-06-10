Youth-led protest draws more than 1,500 in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office estimated over 1,500 people marched from the Potomac Building in Leonardtown down Hollywood Road and onto Point Lookout Road during Friday night’s youth-led protest against police brutality and white supremacy.
“I want to commend the youth of St. Mary’s, and parts of Southern Maryland for this. This was critically important that we hear your voices,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) told attendees at the start of the protest.
Donovan Weekley, a member of the St. Mary’s County Youth Advisory Board, also spoke, stating that he had been told his speech was “too divisive” and had “too many sharp edges,” noting his frustration with his speech being expected to be “everything I didn’t want it to be.”
“The truth is, I’m tired of being diplomatic. I’m tired of detracting from the conciseness and brutal honesty necessary for effective communication,” he said. “I’m tired of acting as though there are two acceptable sides to the state of affairs in which the United States finds itself in.”
The two sides to the debate surrounding white supremacy and police brutality either “support black people, who have been set strides back since this country’s inception, or you impede us from moving forward,” he said.
Weekley said police brutality is a byproduct of long-lasting prejudices against black people.
“When you see that black man on the side of Great Mills Road and assume he’s up to no good, you’re part of the problem,” he said.
Black studies student Blair Leach, a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Calvert, said, “Human rights issues are not a matter of opinion. The problem we are here to discuss is clearly defined,” mentioning several unarmed black individuals killed by police around the country and several violent white individuals apprehended alive and given another chance.
“Tamir Rice was killed in a park, 14 seconds after police arrived, for playing with a toy gun. Dylann Roof, a known white supremacist, killed nine black people in a church in Charleston. He was detained alive,” he said.
Emmanuel Wright, a recent Leonardtown High graduate who organized Friday’s march, told the crowd that as a biracial child, he had “been ashamed to be half-black.
“I look back on it now and realize what’s to blame: institutional racism that’s repeated in American government and society. The state of the police system right now is a direct product of that,” he said.
Wright said living in St. Mary’s, he has heard the retort “all lives matter” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This is exactly why a protest like this is necessary in St. Mary’s,” he said. “Don’t be upset that the movement isn’t for your race. Be happy that you don’t need one.”
The march, one of many nationwide protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, also took place on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor, who was a black emergency medical technician in Louisville, Ky., was killed in March when police broke down her door in an attempted drug investigation, where no drugs were found. Taylor’s boyfriend allegedly fired first, police say, believing his home was being broken into after being jarred awake during the early-morning search warrant.
No criminal charges have been filed against the officers in that case, but they are being sued in a wrongful-death lawsuit.
Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and other Minneapolis officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.
After the Friday march in Leonardtown, which followed a similar rally two nights prior, participants gathered back at the Potomac Building and sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Taylor.
On Monday, the county health department and sheriff’s office said in a joint release that those who participated in last week’s demonstrations should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and consider testing, also noting the health department will increase local testing options this week due to the high amount of participants.
“Our health department is grateful for the efforts of the protest participants to wear face coverings and social distance as best as possible,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said in the release. “These events were large gatherings and we are still in a pandemic. I encourage those who participated to get tested if they develop any symptom of COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday, there were 562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s, including 34 deaths, according to the health department.
Those concerned about contracting the virus can contact their health care provider for testing, or the COVID-19 hotline at 301-475-4911 to arrange testing through the health department.
