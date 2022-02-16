With more than 3,000 miles of shoreline and 72% of the state’s population living and working along the coast, Maryland’s coastal communities face particular risk to the impacts of a changing climate.
And on Jan. 22, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science released the first-of-its-kind Maryland Coastal Adaptation Report Card that gives a snapshot of the current adaptation status in Maryland’s coastal counties and establishes a framework for measuring future progress.
“Coastal adaptation is increasingly important as we see the impact of climate change on our region,” Science Integrator Katie May Laumann, who led the development of the report card at the UMCES’ Integration and Application Network, said in a news release. “The biggest challenge in developing the report card was finding adequate data. Data gaps also present challenges to managers planning for adaptation. Filling these gaps is important to inform planning and management decisions to improve Maryland’s adaptation status.”
Lauman, Science Communicator Annie Carew and Program Director Heath Kelsey were key personnel behind the report card, which had a timeframe of March 1, 2020, to Feb. 1, 2022. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources was a partner in the project.
Coastal adaptation refers to the actions taken to improve the ability of a community or ecosystem to respond to and withstand climate change impacts. For example, shoreline protection projects provide buffering against storm surges, and green infrastructure can slow stormwater runoff, reducing the impact heavy rains have on communities.
“Maryland’s research and higher education institutions are working to identify and understand present and future risks of climate change in order to inform government policies and programs and to identify solutions to further progresses on climate and coastal changes,” said UMCES President Peter Goodwin.
Climate change is causing increasingly frequent and severe storms, hotter summers, warmer winters, sea level rise and changes in precipitation patterns.
The State of Maryland is fairly well-adapted to handle continuing threats of climate change and earned an overall score of B-.
According to the report, an A means adaptation goals are met 81-100% of the time. B is met 61-80% of the time. Grades of C (41-60%), D (21-40%) and F (0-20%) were the other designations in the report.
Some indicators were measured already met or close to meeting current adaptation goals, while others will require significant investment to achieve adaptation goals.
“The state of Maryland and our coastal jurisdictions are already investing in adaptation,” Lauman said during a presentation of the report. “And by adaptation I mean processes and actions that improve the ability of a community to withstand climate impacts [such as shoreline protection and infrastructure.] Although Maryland has been a leader in coastal adaptation, there has been a need to clarify adaptation targets and track progress toward those targets.”
A range of successes, improvement needs
The report card scored adaptation progress across Maryland’s coastal counties through 15 indicators divided in four categories — ecosystem, flooding, planning and socioeconomic.
“Maryland continues to be a leader in adaptation,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in the release. “Establishing indicators will help ensure that Maryland continues to make progress to protect our communities, economies, and natural resources now and in the future.”
The ecosystem and planning categories scored an A and a B+, respectively. Particular success has been seen in maintaining wetland acreage and in using dredge materials for restoration. Floodplain populations have also been reduced, decreasing the potential threat of coastal emergencies.
Continued effort is still required to improve certain indicators, such as integrating and updating data and flood risk visualizations, including maps, as climate projections change.
Progress toward meeting flooding and socioeconomic adaptation goals was moderate, with both categories scoring a C. Many indicators in these categories, such as loss coverage through flood insurance, miss adaptation targets and require further action.
The most urgent challenges are the location of critical facilities that must remain operational in emergencies in flood hazard areas and the need to adapt certain previously flooded properties to withstand future climate events.
Through a series of stakeholder workshops, the research team identified the climate change threats of most concern, how these threats are addressed and what adaptation actions are most critical in measuring progress.
“Climate change is already a reality in Maryland, stressing our infrastructure, communities and coasts,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who is a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said in the release. “Prioritizing resources to build resilience will be key to answering the threat of climate impacts, and I deeply appreciate having this new tool from UMCES to help guide our path forward.”
“This groundbreaking report card is one of the most important steps we can take to track coastal resilience and accelerate climate progress in Maryland, while setting a shining example for the nation and the world,” Ben Grumbles, the secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, said in the release. “By thinking globally and measuring locally, we are driven to grow greener and smarter and that means slashing greenhouse gases and disaster costs in our communities.”
UMCES also produces the annual Chesapeake Bay Watershed Report Card.
To download a copy of the Maryland Coastal Adaptation Report Card, go to https://ian.umces.edu/publications/2021-maryland-coastal-adaptation-report-card/. To watch a presentation of the report card, go to www.youtube.com/watchv=v4ivioWna94&t=9s.
