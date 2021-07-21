A large gathering of family, friends and supporters met in Leonardtown on July 17 amid the summer humidity. Their purpose was to remember how Peyton Ham lived and to clearly articulate a mandate that St. Mary’s County officials be completely transparent as to how he died.
The Justice for Peyton rally at the St. Mary’s governmental center was a blend of tears, laughter, patriotism and solidarity.
The gathering marked three month and four days since Ham, 16, was shot and killed outside a Leonardtown house by a Maryland State Police trooper.
Last month the state police forwarded their criminal investigation of the shooting to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. A call earlier this week to the state’s attorney’s office seeking comment on the current status of the probe had not been returned at press time.
Revelations made by Kristee Boyle, Peyton’s mother, during the rally demonstrated the family’s concerns that they and the community aren’t getting the full story.
“Very little information has been shared with us,” said Boyle, who told rally-goers the family’s request for an autopsy report was denied by the Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office. “We are patiently waiting for answers.”
Boyle also stated the family has been told that no body camera or dash-cam video footage, or audio, of the incident is available. She added that family members were informed two weeks ago that the state’s attorney’s office “expects to make a decision within 30 days.”
While affirming that she and her family are “pro-law enforcement,” Boyle lamented the “many unanswered questions” such as how many bullets were fired by the trooper and the “justification for the use of deadly force.”
At a press conference shortly after the April 13 shooting, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones stated that police had received two calls reporting a “suspicious” individual with what appeared to be a gun at a house next to the state police barrack in Leonardtown.
An officer later identified as Trooper Joseph Azzari arrived after the 911 calls and saw Ham, who police stated took a “shooter’s stance” with what looked like a gun. Police reports stated Azzari wounded Ham, before the youth allegedly drew a knife, prompting the trooper to fire again.
Ham was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said the first weapon the teen wielded was an airsoft gun, a replica toy used for competitive sporting and recreation.
At the rally, Ham’s grandfather, Keith Raley, thanked attendees for their show of support “as we try to navigate through this nightmare. The thought of no justice being served is just unbearable.”
Fellow students from Ham’s global international studies program at Leonardtown High reflected on their former classmate, who was described as outgoing and someone who could make them laugh and loved to debate.
Student Sydney Engel described Ham as having “the best hair I’ve ever seen.”
Ham’s aunt, Kelly Raley, read a self-penned poem, recalling the horrific day of “chaos and yellow tape” along with news of her nephew’s death.
An American flag that Boyle’s coworkers at Naval Air Station Patuxent River had flown over a hangar and aboard a Lakota helicopter conducting a Homeland Security mission was on display, along with photographs.
One of the more memorable shows of community support came from the local chapter of the NAACP.
Janice T. Walthour of the St. Mary’s NAACP urged the rally-goers to email or call the local state’s attorney’s office to seek a report on the investigation’s findings.
Walthour added she was inspired by “the support and love that’s here today.”