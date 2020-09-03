The St. Mary’s County commissioners convened as the board of health at their meeting on Tuesday to receive some health updates regarding COVID-19 data and disease control information, as well as continue a discussion regarding sports play in the county.
Meena Brewster, health officer for St. Mary’s, told commissioners the health department has been engaged in a local collaborative response for six months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the health department website, as of Wednesday, St. Mary’s recorded 1,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 55 total deaths.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt inquired about turnaround times for tests, with the health officer replying that results are currently taking three to seven days, “depending which lab was utilized.” She mentioned almost 17% of the county population has been tested so far.
“We are still recommending that residents who have symptom of COVID-19 consider getting tested within 48 hours and for those without symptoms, we are still recommending testing if they have known exposure or if they think they may have had exposure to the virus, for example if they’ve attended large events or traveled or they had contact with somebody who was ill,” Brewster said.
She mentioned residents can call the local COVID-19 hotline at 301-475-4911, operating Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to speak to a health department nurse about testing. Brewster said the health department is keeping testing open on Labor Day with expanded hours, “to take advantage of people perhaps having time to get the test.” Appointment-free, walk-up COVID-19 testing at the health department’s Harm Reduction Program office in Lexington Park will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, while drive-thru COVID-19 testing at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be closed on the holiday.
Arthur Shepherd, director of the department of recreation and parks, joined Brewster to provide information and updates on the status of recreational sports in the county.
A Wednesday release from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) reiterated that while counties may issue more restrictive rules, state health officials issued an order on June 12 allowing all youth sports gatherings and events to begin resuming.
“County governments of course, by law, do have the power to be more restrictive, but it is the position of the state of Maryland that our young people should have the opportunity to play sports this fall, and we are encouraging local health officials to reassess their guidelines,” Hogan said.
Brewster said “when [Shepherd] approached our agency at the end of July for public health recommendations for fall sports, the data, capacity, science and policy that were available to us at that time all factored into recommendations provided.”
She continued, “Our health department will make our next set of public health recommendations for sports [and] will be available by the end of the week, we’re going to publish them on our website. … We’ll continue to do that on a monthly basis.”
Shepherd said he met with Brewster and sports league leaders on Aug. 24 to discuss how to move forward. Citing updated coronavirus data, he recommended that at this time there be no changes in the current precautionary guidelines for athletic participation.
Aside from football, St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Department has announced previously youth field hockey, lacrosse and soccer may take place during the fall season by offering clinical and practice sessions only. No league play or games are allowed.
Baseball and softball leagues may continue to operate under league play or in clinics or practice sessions under the same guidelines previously stated.
Cheerleading and gymnastics participating in clinics and conditioning are able to take place under current directives as well.
However, updated guidelines for spectators and face coverings were revised slightly.
“Households of participants can go to events,” rather than one person per participant being permitted, Shepherd said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked if family members would have to sit six feet apart, but Shepherd said they’d sit in clusters and different families should be socially distanced from each other.
The director said face coverings are required for participants who are not involved in rigorous physical activity, but an update could say all participants on the field or in clinics would not have to wear a mask at all.
Morgan brought up a concern with a local soccer league, which usually enrolls more than 2,000 kids.
“We’re going to tell them their season is over?” he asked.
Shepherd said it isn’t over yet, and it’s possible they will eventually have games within jurisdictions.
St. Mary’s Soccer currently has scheduled a series of free clinics that begin later this month, though no teams or games are being formed. Shepherd mentioned Charles County is doing basically the same, but in Calvert, the soccer season will begin Sept. 12.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews