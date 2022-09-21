It was Commissioner Todd Morgan's final "state of the county" luncheon and also the last for communications director ALisa Casas.
Morgan and three other commissioners on Tuesday highlighted several successes in St. Mary's County this year, while Morgan reflected on his 12 years on the board.
Citing an album by the Grateful Dead, Morgan said, "What a long strange trip it's been."
Morgan was term-limited on the commissioner board, and is running for state delegate this year against Bill Bates, a Democrat, for the District 29C seat to replace Del. Jerry Clark (R-St. Mary's, Calvert).
During his first four-year term, he said the county added a movie theater, which was at the top of the wish list for many residents. R/C Lexington Exchange opened in California in July 2015.
Morgan also noted that another top wish of many was fulfilled when Buffalo Wild Wings came to Lexington Park.
During his 12 years in office, the commissioners "overfunded" the maintenance of effort standard for public schools every year except once, he said.
Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School was opened in Leonardtown. In addition, a new turf field was added to each of the three county public high schools, along with several at county parks.
The county also funded $1 million for the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California, which opened a "smart building" last year.
Morgan said that $70 million in infrastructure improvements were spent in Lexington Park during his 12 years in office.
He noted that a regional agricultural center is on the way in the Charlotte Hall area.
"When I came in, we were in a strong financial condition," he said, adding that the county is still strong financially.
"Term limits are good," he said, and thanked county employees for their efforts.
Morgan was asked when the state would finish the Route 5 widening project in the Leonardtown area. He said it's supposed to be done by this fall.
During a slide show presentation put together by Casas, who is leaving to be the assistant administrator in Leonardtown in November, a number of projects were cited.
A 13,000-square-foot animal shelter recently opened in California on FDR Boulevard. The building has space for the sheriff's office's canine units.
The Barns at New Market farmers market opened last year in the Charlotte Hall area, and renovations were completed at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport in California, including addition of food service.
Renovations are also underway at the Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall, and a women's wing was recently completed at the jail in Leonardtown.
In a Sept. 21 email, sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock said the women's wing was completed last November, along with a new medical unit and central control area. In addition, air conditioning was added to the two men's units. The remaining four phases of the six-phase project are slated to be finished by next summer.
In the current fiscal year budget, $710,925 was included for the new sheriff's office headquarters. The bulk of the $36.7 million project is slated for fiscal 2026.
The Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park underwent significant renovations over the last year.
The county received $2 million from a state grant for broadband expansion, and the commissioners recently voted to allocate another $3 million toward the effort by using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted.
"We are having problems just like everyone else getting employees," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. "It'll probably be a few years before we get out of this."
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said the cost of living in the county is high, but noted the county has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.2%.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) was absent from the event. O'Connor, who ran an unsuccessful primary bid for county sheriff this year, will not be on the commissioners board after this year's general election.