The stepdaughter of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) apparently will be the next state's attorney in St. Mary's County.
Jaymi Sterling, who worked for St. Mary's State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R) for 10 years before leaving to work for the Anne Arundel County state's attorney's office two years ago, held a 71-29% lead over Fritz on Wednesday morning.
The unofficial results include Election Day and early voting center votes. There are some 2,418 Republican mail-in ballots to be counted, according to the state elections website. Although that number will increase, it likely will not be enough for Fritz, a six-term incumbent, to overcome such a large deficit. Sterling leads by almost 5,300 votes.
In a press release, Sterling, whose mother married Hogan when Sterling was in college, said, “St. Mary’s County deserves better protection through harsher penalties for sex offenders, violent criminals and repeat drunk drivers. I vow to work closely with our new sheriff, the Maryland State Police and all other law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug dealers and tackle the 'big city crime' seeping into our communities."
On Wednesday, Fritz said a culmination of factors were almost the "perfect storm" that worked against him.
Fritz, who turned 76 on July 18, congratulated Sterling and said he will work with her to ensure there is an orderly transition. She will be sworn-in in early January.
The factors that Fritz cited included the circuit court being essentially closed for nearly two years with virtually no trials. "Lexington Park obviously went wild with guns," he said.
He also noted Trooper Joseph Azzari shooting and killing Leonardtown resident Peyton Ham, 16, in April 2021. Azzari was later cleared of wrong doing by Fritz's office in a controversial decision.
Fritz also noted the July 15 shooting death of 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith outside the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department during their annual carnival.
"I was totally out-financed," Fritz said, noting Sterling used the governor's campaign apparatus.
In addition, some probably felt 24 years in office was enough, he said. After winning unopposed four years ago, he initially said he would not run again but later changed his mind.
Fritz said he has several homicide cases that he wants to finish before he leaves in late December. These include Rylan John Somerville, 19, Cherron Martil Waul, 45, and Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19, the latter who was charged in last week's shooting.
When he leaves, Fritz said he plans to continue practicing criminal law. This means he'll likely be a defense attorney, he said, adding that he doesn't plan to drive to Anne Arundel County like Sterling has been doing for two years.
In other county races, incumbent circuit court clerk Debbie Burch (R) was way ahead of challenger Faye Wheeler. Burch had 64.4% to Wheeler's 35.6%. No Democrat filed. Wheeler, who challenged Burch four years ago, switched parties to run against her in the Republican primary this year.
For the orphans' court judges, three candidates of four will win, but the outcome it still in doubt.
Republican incumbents Bill Mattingly, Allie Babcock and Michael R. White had 34%, 21% and 20% of the vote, respectively, but White was ahead of challenger Ellyne Brice Davis by only 110 votes on Wednesday morning. No Democrat filed.
Several Republican candidates had no opposition in the primary and will face no opponent in November. These include circuit court judge Michael J. Stamm, treasurer Christy Kelly and register of wills Phyllis A. Superior.
St. Mary's elections director Wendy Adkins said the election "ran very smoothly yesterday."