LEXINGTON PARK — Amy Sue (Brinkerhoff) Schwebke, 54, of Lexington Park, Maryland peacefully passed away on January 29th, 2020 at the St. Mary’s County Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in California, Maryland.
She was born in Houlton, Maine on October 20, 1965.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Harold Enrique McCluskey and Dorothy K. (McMakin) McCluskey of New Limerick, Maine; her mother, Linda (McCluskey) Icenhour of Chase City, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chip) Schwebke of Lexington Park, Maryland; her father, David Brinkerhoff of New Limerick, Maine; her brothers, Erik Brinkerhoff (Patricia) of Brattleboro, Vermont; Evan Brinkerhoff (Romina) of Dallas, Texas; Zachery, Adam and Logan Schwebke of Lexington Park, Maryland; and her brother Jay Icenhour (Michele) of South Hill, Virginia. Many aunt, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 22747 Old Rolling Road, California, Maryland on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Mary’s County Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland.
