ROCKVILLE — Beverly Ann Curtiss Eve died June 2, 2020, of complications of dementia.
Ann was born in Washington, DC, on December 29, 1930, the second daughter of Charles Lewis Curtiss Jr. and Wilhelmina Hoch. She attended the University of Maryland, then served in the Red Cross in Korea during the Korean war. She lived for years in Virginia Beach and worked in a Montessori school. Always an adventurer, she traveled widely, but her favorite place, where she spent her childhood summers, was McKay’s Beach, to which she returned over and over and lived for most of the last 30 years of her life.
Beloved aunt and friend to many, Ann was known for her kindness and good cheer, and these qualities were returned to her. Her family thanks all her friends and neighbors on McKay’s Beach, where a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.