TEMPE, Ariz. — Aurielle Nicole Janeese Moten, “Rellz”, aka Andre, was born on February 6, 1989, in Richmond, Va., to Larry D. Moten, Sr. and Audrey E. Reed. Aurielle was educated at Chopticon High School in Morganza, Md. Aurielle was married to LaTanya D. Fenwick on September 6, 2014. Aurielle became a Certified HVAC Technician while living in the state of Colorado and later in Arizona.
Rellz enjoyed life to the fullest, spending time with animals, visiting nature scenes, cooking, as well as braiding and cutting hair, tattooing, hanging out with family and friends.
Precious memories of Aurielle will be eternally shared by her parents, step-parents Meko S. Moten and Dewitt M. Swann; brothers, Larry D. Moten, Jr., Giovanni Moten, Adrian T. Bell; sisters, Whittney D. Swann and Meko S. Moten. grandfather, John A. Reed.
On Saturday, February 13, 2021, visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. and service is 10:30 a.m., at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Rd, Clements, MD 20624. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.
