LEXINGTON PARK —Dallet Sramek Jencso, husband, father, and waterman, died on February 16th at his home on the Chesapeake Bay. He will be remembered by the many whose lives he touched for his essential kindness and gentle nature.
Dal was born in Cleveland on May 16, 1943, to Steven and Mary (Sramek) Jencso. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1968 and served for four years. After leaving the military, Dal settled in St. Mary’s County; he felt more at home here on the water than any other place he lived. He found his true calling as an educator: Dal taught for more than 35 years at Great Mills High School and worked for the Board of Education. His love of learning was voracious. Dal was a crafty handyman, a liberal firebrand, a gifted gardener, and a devoted custodian of the waters.
He is survived by his soulmate and wife of 35 years, Kathryn Jencso; his son, Kelsey, daughter-in law, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Jayne and Graham; and his daughters, Emily, Hayley, and Kaitlin.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on March1 at the State House of Historic St. Mary’s City. Those who are unable to attend are invited to share their thoughts and memories at brinsfieldfuneral.com.
