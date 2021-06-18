BRYANS ROAD — Ms. Doris Ann Dean passed away May 24, 2021.
Ms. Dean was born 1938 in Drayden, Md. She graduated from Great Mills HS. She spent her early years traveling and living around the USA and abroad. In her later years she lived in and around Leonardtown, Md.
Doris enjoyed working with photographs, reading and talking with friends and family.
Doris is survived by two sons , Timothy and Todd Thorn and a daughter Karen Thorn.
Also three grandchildren, five brothers and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary's.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.