AVENUE — Eleanore Louise Keegan, of Avenue, MD passed away January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
