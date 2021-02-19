GREAT MILLS — Elizabeth Delores Harris, passed away peacefully at age 90 on February 13, 2021.
Elizabeth was born on March 18, 1930, in Hillsville, Md. She was educated in the St. Mary’s County School system and graduated from Banneker High School. She married William Harris in 1970 and was married to William until his death in 1983.
She worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and retired from the Postal Service in 1971. She also worked as a caregiver and companion to the elderly and disabled. She was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1971 and was a faithful servant of Jehovah and a pioneer for the rest of her life.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, William Edward Harris; her daughter, Millicent Thurmon; her parents, William Leo Price and Mary Alberta Price (Holt); sister, Mary Lee Greenfield; brothers, James Spaulding Price, Joseph Ervin Price, Albert Matthew Price, and former spouse, John “Snack” Berry (father of her daughter, Millicent Thurmon).
Elizabeth is survived by her grandchildren, Cynthia Thurmon and Kimberly (Thurmon) Ali (husband Jameel); her great-grandchildren, Jameel and Amirah Ali; siblings, Anna King and Agnes Price; nieces and nephews that were like children to her, Deborah Baker, Gloria King-Smith, Marilyn King, Michael King, Palmer King, Kenneth Burke King, David King, Calvin King, Timothy King and numerous other nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Steven Thurmon, numerous cousins and friends and the loving Brothers and Sisters of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, visitation will be open to public at 10 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. A private service for immediate family only will start at 11 a.m. Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens for immediate family only. Services will be live streamed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.