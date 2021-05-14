MECHANICSVILLE — (Morgan) Eva Rosalie Jones, 76 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1945, to Wilmer C. and Dorothy R. Morgan in Leonardtown, Md.
Eva will be forever remembered by her son Eddie Jones (Debbie), and daughter Julie Forbes (Rick). Her greatest joy was being Nanny to her grandchildren Jessica House (Joe), Ricky Forbes Jr (Page) and Charlie Forbes (Hannah) and great grandchildren Riley, Lilly and Rowan. She is also survived by her brothers Jimmie (Sharon) Morgan, Thomas Morgan and sister Dottie Tracy. Eva was “Aunt Eva” to so many, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews and friends who she loved as family. She was met at heaven’s gate by her grandparents, parents and brother Wilmer “Junior” Morgan.
Eva was born with a rare genetic disorder called Morquio syndrome, a type of dwarfism. Eva chose many years ago to donate her body for the research of Morquio syndrome in hopes to impact the lives of those that have Morquio now and in the future. Morquio syndrome effects around 400 people in the United States and Eva was the oldest living woman in the world at 76 years old! Her parents were told her life expectancy was 20 years old, and children with Morquio are not told much different today. Eva was also told she couldn’t have children, live independently or drive. If you knew her you know she did whatever she wanted and proved them all wrong. Her spirit was determined, strong and bigger than life and her heart was bigger than that. She never met a stranger and was always the life of the party.
“Though she but little, she is fierce.” ~ William Shakespeare
At this time, we have decided to have a celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to:
National MPS Society
P.O. Box 14686 Durham, NC 27709
Website: (mpssociety.org/donate)
Please make a note that donation is in the memory of Eva R. Jones
Hospice of St. Mary’s
P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20659
Please make a note that donation is in the memory of Eva R. Jones
