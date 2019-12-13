MECHANICSVILLE —After spending his last Thanksgiving Day with his family, Francis DeSales (Moley) Nelson departed us peacefully in his home early Saturday morning on November 30, 2019, after suffering a long illness. Francis was born September 27, 1938 in Clements, Maryland to the late Benjamin Nelson and Rosalie (Short) Nelson. Francis was educated in the St. Mary’s County Schools system and was a life-long member and servant in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Family and friends will gather for viewing Friday evening, December 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and on Saturday, December 14, 2019 for visitation at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
