WILLIAMSBURG, VA —Garnett Williams Bow, 85, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on January 2nd with her husband of 64 years, Joe, lovingly by her side. She died from Alzheimer’s disease.
Garnett was born in Washington, D.C. to Wash and Gladys Williams. She lived in the Washington area all of her life. She attended Holton-Arms School from kindergarten through high school, made her Debut to Washington Society in 1953, attended the University of Maryland where she majored in Interior Design, and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Her passions were expressing her quick wit, animals, and not only seeing, but creating great beauty with gardens and antiques. She made many contributions of time and funding to charities such as the Florence Crittenton Home, Society for Crippled Children, Holton-Arms, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, Virginia Home and Garden Tour, and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Garnett is survived by, and will be dearly missed by, her husband Joe, of Williamsburg, and her daughter, Cynthia “Cini” Garnett Bow, who lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
To respect Garnett’s wishes, there will be no funeral, nor memorial services. Those wishing to honor Garnett can do so by contributing to their local animal welfare society. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
