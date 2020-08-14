COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — George Joseph Drank, 96, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., passed away on Thursday, 30 July 2020 in Collierville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Josephine Barbagallo Drank, his parents, and two siblings. He is survived by his sister Mary Kazin; daughters Janet McCormick and Karen Shipman and their husbands; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
After graduation from high school, George applied for a position with the War Department and was assigned to Newark, NJ, where he met his future wife, Josie in 1942. He was drafted into the Navy and finished in the top 10 percent of his class for the Aviation Radio School. He then proceeded to Florida for Naval Air Gunnery School and then to flight operational training in the Grumman Torpedo Bomber (TBF). After serving as a radioman during WWll with Composite Squadron VC6, George continued his government service at Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center, Md., from 1945-1975 and retired as a Senior Electrical Engineering Technician.
In retirement, George and Josie enjoyed traveling and spent their time between McKay’s Beach, Md. and Haines City, Fla., eventually settling in Haines City, Fla. Following Josie’s passing, George moved to Collierville, Tenn., to be near family and spent the past three years in a wonderful community.
George showed tireless care and love for his family, his friends, his country, and his community. He was active in many community organizations during his life. He served as a Boy Scout troop leader, a life-time member and Exalted Ruler for Elks Lodge 2092 in Md., and was a life member of the American Legion and the Lions Club. He also enjoyed gardening and was considered the expert picker of Maryland blue crabs among family and friends.
A memorial service and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance can be made in George’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn..
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.