COMPTON — Gertrude Elaine (Settle) Oertly, 80, of Compton, MD, passed away peacefully Saturday August 3, 2019, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD. Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- First-time candidates challenge Hoyer
- Rec and parks to upgrade facilities
- Ridge man sentenced to 15 years for robbing ATM customer
- County neighborhoods come together for night out
- Kindergartners, preschoolers practice for school
- Youth commission asks officials school enhancement questions
- St. Inigoes man accused of exposing himself to traffic
- Show on Amazon Prime airs episode on Charles County
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13free admission
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.