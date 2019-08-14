LEONARDTOWN — Glenn Harold Whitney age 72, died at home on August 10, 2019.
Glenn is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 47 years, and his children: Michael, Steven and Anne, a Granddaughter and a Great Grandson.
Glenn was born in 1947 in San Fransisco California. Family travels led to Ft. Pierce Florida where he attended school and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Glenn started a career in underground utility construction, specializing in thermal distribution systems. He started as a pipe fitter, was a foreman, superintendent and project manager. He was Vice President of CPF Underground Utilities Inc. where he remained for over 45 years.
Glenn settled in St. Mary’s County in 1979 where he spent years of enjoyment watching, coaching and volunteering for numerous activities and sports participated in by his children.
Mr. Whitney enjoyed fishing, boating, photography, cooking and time with his family. People will remember him as loving, hardworking, humorous and selfless. He was highly respected by all.
To know him was to love him.
A Funeral Mass for Glenn H. Whitney is scheduled for August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
