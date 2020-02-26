AVENUE, MD — Henry "Hank" Clagett Dent, Jr. died peacefully on February 20, 2020 with his family by his side at the young age of 61 after a long, courageous battle with leukemia.
Hank was born on July 21, 1958 to the late Lillie Mae Pickerall Dent Gullixon and the late Henry C. Dent of Indian Head, MD. He is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Eugene "Sarge" Gullixon.
Hank is survived by his loving wife, Beth, of 31 years. Together they have five children, Hank Dent (Tiffany), Amber Allen (Justin), John Alvey (Angie), Barbie Adams, and Mary Beth Wheeler (Craig) and nine grandchildren, Savanna & Jillian (Hank), Madisyn & Mason (Amber), Bryce & LJ (John), Makenzie & Christopher (Barbie), and Andy (Mary Beth).
Hank retired September 30, 2017 as an Engineering Technician after 38 years with the Department of Navy, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head, MD.
Hank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for anything outdoors - fishing and hunting, walking along the water in his yard, his 10 oz. Budweisers, NASCAR, and horseshoes. He also loved listening to all kinds of music. Hank was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 10081. He always had a fun-loving, carefree, joking attitude with all he came in contact with. Also survived by sisters, Lorraine Stone (Clarence) and Debbie SanLuis.
Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-8PM with 7PM Prayers at Raymond Funeral Service (La Plata, MD). There will be an Interment Service on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center in the memory of Henry C Dent, Jr.
