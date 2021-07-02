MECHANICSVILLE — Herbert Algernon Liverman, Jr. 88, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at his home June 20, 2021. He was born August 8, 1932 to the late Herbert and Leta Liverman.
Family will be receiving friends for a memorial gathering at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 pm — 7 pm.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
