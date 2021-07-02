MILLERSVILLE — Jacob (Jake) Stettler, of Millersville, MD, formerly of Great Mills, MD, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of the Chesapeake on June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Anthony (Tony), mother Susan, sister Ashley, grandfather Ronald Stettler, great grandparents John & Ruth Gretz, grandparents Dale & Joyce Strausburger, and Uncle Donald (Cindy) Strausburger. Beloved Stepson to Dianne Stettler; Loving brother to Rebecca Nolf (Tony); beloved grandson of Susan Stettler; nephew of Michael Stettler and Ann Hill (Kevin); loving Uncle of Alex, Jessica, and Chloe; caring cousin to Rachel, Ethan, Nathan, and Danielle.
Jacob enjoyed watching scary movies, professional ice skating, and Pee Wee Herman. Jacob will be remembered by his loving family, caring Bay CSS caregivers and other residents for his laughter, loving hugs, and love of PEEPS.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bay Community Support Services (www.baycss.org), that cared for Jacob since 2004.
