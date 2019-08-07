CALIFORNIA — James Ausban Nelson, 70, of California, MD, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Mr. Nelson was born May 3, 1949 in Bluefield, WV. James was employed with Booz Allen Hamilton as a Network Analyst; and he was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, painting, kayaking, and visiting art museums.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Stewart Ford; and stepfather, Francis Ford.
He is survived by his sons, Kristopher James Nelson (Melinda), David Broviak (Molly), and Nicholas Broviak; sister, Nancy Elaine Ford Burress (Gary); brother, Francis Michael Ford; grandchildren, Emily Ann Nelson Russell, Dexter Mathena, Jenna Broviak, Kailey Broviak, Brittany Paige Fullington, Trevor Alan Fullington, and Brianna Renae Fullington; great grandchildren, Colton Russell, Weston Russell, Sophie Fullington, Grayson Friedel, and Gunner Wilkinson; and nieces, Lisa Burress Young and Stacy Burress Smith.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain, NC.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Mountain View Memorial Park in Black Mountain, NC.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family.
