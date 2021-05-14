CALIFORNIA — James Addison Foshay, 74, of California, Md., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on September 23, 1946, to the late Addison Youngs Foshay and Janet Louise (Little) Foshay.
Jim graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn where he wrestled and played soccer. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the C.W. Post campus of Long Island University while playing collegiate soccer.
James was married to Adele on April 12, 1969; they recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1969—1974 as an officer with the 48th Security Police squadron. His service included deployments to Greece and England. He returned state-side and was hired as a Deputy Sheriff in Prince George's County Maryland. Jim spent 28 years, serving in various roles, with the Sheriff's department.
Jim enjoyed bowling and playing golf. More than anything, he cherished time with his family. He was very proud of the many accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He loved coaching and attending various sporting events, musical performances, and any other activity they were involved in. He was a kind, loyal, and soft-spoken man who was respected by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Adele of California, Md.; sister Nancy Balsamello of West Chester, Pa.; son Donovan (Sherri) of Shady Side, Md.; daughters Nicole Catlett (Brian) of Huntingtown, Md., and Melanie Loveless (Jayson) of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; and grandchildren Jenna, Payton, Ava, Jillian, Ian, and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Megan Loveless.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org. Select "I want to dedicate my donation" in memory of James Foshay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.