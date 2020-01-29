BALTIMORE —J. Richard Thomas died on January 19, 2020 from complications of heart disease. He was born November 8, 1925 to Henry Briscoe Thomas, Jr., a banker, and Anne Mason Banks Thomas, a housewife, of Baltimore. He was a direct descendant on his mother’s side of Col. George Mason of Gunston Hall who wrote The Bill of Rights of Virginia which provisions were later incorporated in the U.S. Constitution. He was also a direct descendant of Governor James Thomas who was the governor of Maryland between 1830 and 1833 and who lived and is buried in the family cemetery at Deep Falls Farm in St. Mary’s County, MD where Mr. Thomas’ ashes will be buried.
He graduated from Gilman School in 1943 and Princeton University in 1947 and served as an officer in the Marine Corps in World War II and the Korean Conflict having been recalled to active duty with the 11th Engineering Battalion stationed at Fort McHenry. He was always very proud to say that he was a Marine.
Following graduation from Princeton, he joined The Equitable Life Assurance Society and he remained a representative of that company for 73 years. He served on numerous other boards and committees serving the life insurance profession.
As a lifelong Episcopalian, he was a vestryman of Christ Episcopal Church and also of The Church of the Good Shepherd. He served on several committees and boards of the Diocese of Maryland including the board which initially developed the Fairhaven Retirement Community.
There will be a memorial service for Mr. Thomas at Christ Church in Chaptico at 11:30 A.M. on February 1st. His ashes will be buried in his family cemetery at Deep Falls Farm.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary McCormick Thomas; his daughter Mary Stuart Thomas Gillespie and her husband Paul; sons James Richard Thomas, Jr. and his wife Joan, Henry Briscoe Thomas and his wife Tina, and William McCormick Thomas and his wife Sally; as well as ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Andrew Banks Thomas. Two other brothers, Henry Briscoe Thomas and Robert Mason Thomas, predeceased him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.