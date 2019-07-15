Jane Mathilda Samadi (nee Gerber) passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in East Amherst, NY surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born on April 5, 1927 in Washington, DC. She was the first daughter and second child of Eva and Edgar Gerber of Arlington, VA. She attended Washington and Lee High School and later enrolled in the Nurse Cadet Corps Training Program at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. After graduating with a degree in nursing in 1949, she worked at Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, VA where she met her beloved and future husband, Samet - a dashing and charming medical intern from Istanbul, Turkey. While Samet pursued his surgical residency training at George Washington University Hospital, Washington, DC, Jane worked there as well - first as a charge nurse and then as head nurse of a medical surgical unit. She and Samet were married in Geneva, Switzerland in 1957 and eventually made their home on a 100 acre farm located on the Patuxent River in Hollywood, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. For over 30 years they provided medical care to the local community while raising a family and racing and breeding thoroughbred horses. She was a long time member of the Maryland Thoroughbred Horse Association and the St. Mary’s County Historical Association.
She is predeceased by her husband, sister, brother, and parents. She is survived by four children - Dr. Dilara Samadi (Dr. Jeffrey Constantine) of East Amherst, NY, Leyla Samadi of Warrenton Virginia, Ali Samadi of East Amherst, NY , Derya Samadi, Esq. of Boston, MA -, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice of Buffalo, NY and Hospice of St Mary’s County, MD suggested.
