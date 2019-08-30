KILL DEVIL HILLS — Master Chief Joe Wade Junkin -USNR (TAR), age 71, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed into peace on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by family. Born April 20, 1948 in Rocky Mount, N.C., he was the son of the late Daniel Montague Junkin Jr. and Dorothy Hall Junkin.
Joe married the love of his life, JoAnne on July 19, 1969. Together they spent more than three decades in service to their country. Joe loved people and people loved him. Everyone they met knew they’d made a friend for life. An avid sports fan, Joe especially had a passion for The Washington Redskins. His love and pride for his family shone like the sun and his wisdom, knowledge and affection will forever be missed.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, JoAnne Norris Junkin, along with his children, Candace Junkin (Benjamin McKay), Kimberly Rosenfield (Charles), and Christopher Junkin (Karen), his siblings, Daniel Junkin, Larry Junkin, and Deborah Cain and his grandchildren, Ashli, Sarah, Zachary, Tori, William and Wade.
A memorial service will be held 2pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608. Joe will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, in the near future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.