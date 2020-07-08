John Armstrong

Readers of The Maryland Independent, Calvert Recorder and Enterprise

FORT WASHINGTON — () John H. Armstrong transitioned this life on June 16, 2020, in his Fort Washington residence. He was born August 07, 1935 to Annie Marie Armstrong in St. Mary’s County, MD.

He honorably served over 21 years in the United States Air Force, stationed at several stateside bases, one tour in Korea and two deployments in Vietnam.

He retired in 1975 and remained in Rapid City, South Dakota for 39 years until 2014, when he moved to Fort Washington, MD. While living in Rapid City, John continued his second career working and mentoring young men and women at Pacific Fruit, Merrillat and Walmart. He was full of life and would say he never met a stranger. John centered his attention on family and friends. He never hesitated to support his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, by taking each opportunity to celebrate various occasions, attend sporting events and teaching life lessons.

John was an amazing Husband, Father, Stepdad, Grandfather, Great-grandfather and friend. He leaves to celebrate his life: his wife, Phyllis Armstrong, children Andre (Cristina) Armstrong (grandchildren Alicia, Alba, Leroy, Marisa); Dale (Charmaine) Armstrong (grandchildren Anna(deceased), Andre (great-grandchild Aidan Lengkeek); Evan (Sara) Armstrong (great-grandchild Kane); Jason(Lori) Armstrong (grandchildren Brittany, Makenzie, Sierra); Jeremy Armstrong (grandchild Jeremy-John); Angela Armstrong; Leander Gamble; Tony(Amy) Webster (grandchildren Joseph(Jenn)Webster (great-grandchildren Evelyn, Dominique, Makenzie); Danielle Webster); Christy Webster (grandchild Gerald Williams (great-grandchildren Gena and Lilian West); Valerie (Elise) Webster and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Jean Marie Armstrong

Services are private. Arrangements by Hunt Funeral Home, Donald Gray Washington, DC

