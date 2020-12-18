TANEYTOWN — John Paul Tyler, 92, of Taneytown, Md., passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at home, following complications of Parkinson’s.
John will be buried at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Elk County, Pa., at a later date.
A private Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Please visit www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net to view John’s full obituary.
