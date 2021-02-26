LEXINGTON PARK — It is with saddest regret that we announce John Robert Cutchember, affectionately known as “Kelly”, of Lexington Park, Md., passed away at Georgetown Hospital on Tuesday, February 16 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Viola; daughters, Sandra Reid (James), Cheryl Brown (Mike), Gale Somerville (Douglas), Joyce Goodwine (Stuart): son, Myron; brother, Donald; sisters, Jean Lawrence, Geraldine Gabriel, Charlene Clark, and special sister, Alice Cutchember; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held on February 27, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lexington Park, MD. Viewing 11 a.m., followed by Services 12 p.m. Interment immediately following at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Masks and physical distancing required. Services can also be streamed online using Mass.IHMRCC.org.
