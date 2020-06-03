Joseph Lawrence Carroll "Larry"

SHADY SIDE — Joseph Lawrence “Larry” Carroll, beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 78 while visiting his son in Wyoming. Born in St. Inigoes, Maryland to Bernard “Pete” and Edna Carroll, Larry grew up on a farm as part of a large Catholic family, then joined the U.S. Air Force. He married Carol Sue Keitzer of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and they lived in Indiana, Vancouver, Washington, then settled in Maryland. After his military service, Larry worked briefly for Alcoa Aluminum, before becoming a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He served as an officer in the local and state union offices, represented union members at arbitration and continued that work even after his retirement from the post office. Larry and Carol raised six children; he was a Boy Scout leader and an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Larry loved the outdoors, camping, hiking in the National Parks, fishing, farming, extensive road trips, cooking, spending time with friends, and above all, he loved his family. He was honorary ‘Dad’ and ‘Grandpa’ to countless kids, and he volunteered time in community service. He was well known by all as a source of wisdom, kindness, and help. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children: Sherri, Lawrence, Terence, Suzanne, Anthony, and Mark and his wife Angie; his grandchildren: Kristopher, Troy, Anthony, Emily, Anna, Kelly, Amanda, Tristan, Erin, Eric, Brenton, and Evelyn; great granddaughter Evelyn Rose, as well as many siblings and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held at a location and date to be determined.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
