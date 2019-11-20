LEXINGTON PARK — Kenneth Blake Jr., 60, passed away on October 28, 2019. Survived by brother Geoffrey Blake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Rape, assault suspect standing trial
- St. Mary's commissioners deny payments of health insurance holidays
- Man returns to jail on new charges
- Woman involved in overdose to be released for treatment
- St. Mary's special education group seeks more members
- Clear water program offers grants to connect to public sewer
- Calvert sheriff's alleged 'stalker' sentenced in Florida
- Lack of drivers in county transit system
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.