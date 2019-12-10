WHITE PLAINS, MD —Linda Louise Grimes, age 72, of White Plains, MD died November 16, 2019. She was born June 28, 1947 in Washington, DC.
She was the beloved daughter of Edward W. and Mary L. Young of White Plains, MD.
She is survived by her two daughters Rebecca Grimes and Aimee George, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and five siblings.
She was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord and her family dearly.
There will be a private service.
