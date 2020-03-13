WELCOME, MD — Margaret Joyce High, of Welcome, MD, passed on March 10, 2020. Joyce was employed by the St. Mary’s County Public School system; teaching Social Studies at Chopticon High School from 1978 until her retirement in July 1, 2009.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Ananias High (Blue); children, Robert (Chris) and Sherrie, and her adopted sister, Gail Hogue.
Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020; Visitation — 10 am; Service — 11 am; Zion Baptist Church, 8105 Annapolis Woods Road, Welcome, MD. Interment — Cheltenham Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
