MECHANICSVILLE — Marion Agnes Stewart, 86 of Mechanicsville, Md., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021. Marion was born on October 30, 1934, to the late John and Mary Ford and was the wife of the late William Stewart. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Faye Wade, Debbie Young, William Stewart, Jr., Wanda Stewart, Miranda Hinton, Donald Stewart and Keith Stewart; siblings, Hester Stewart, Vinia Ford, Julius Ford and Emerson Ford.
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, visitation will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Afterwards, the service will be private, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
