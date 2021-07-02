DOVER, PA — Marjorie A. McKim, age 81, of Dover, died at 8:25 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Manor Care Health Services South. She was the wife of the late Howard A. McKim.
Born April 17, 1940 in Saint Mary’s County, Maryland she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Unkle) Tippett. Her career was restaurant and catering. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic church in Dallastown Pa. and dedicated her life in serving on committees like Catholic women and St. Vincent DePaul and was a Eucharistic minister. She was a Cafeteria volunteer for York Catholic High School and St. Joseph’s Dallastown school. She was a member of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, Maryland as a child and young adult.
Mrs. McKim is survived by a daughter, Judith G. Forry, and her husband Bradley Forry, of Dover; two grandsons, Justin A. Forry, and Daniel S. Ward; a great granddaughter; a brother, Lou Tippett; and three sisters, Alice Cooper, Alberta Sullivan, and Grace “Pam” Traas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and John Tippett; and a sister, Mary Rose Turner.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:30 AM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, Maryland, with The Rev. Peter Giovanoni as Celebrant. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Wednesday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 10:30-11:30 AM Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in the adjoining Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110
