SEVIERVILLE, TN — Mark Spencer Shaw, age 62 of Sevierville, TN, formerly of Fairbanks, Alaska where he lived for 25 years, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Survivors include his Wife: Barbara Ann Angle Shaw; Daughter: Koreanna Colton Shaw; Mother: Virginia M. Shaw; and other family members. A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
