HOLLYWOOD — Mary Ann [Lunson] Jones, 89, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019, with her husband, Harry Scott Jones, by her side, as he was for the 69 years of marriage. She was an honorable family woman, committed to loving and caring for her family.
She told stories of adventures with her siblings — Dorothy, (94), John, Jimmy, and Cliff. For the last ten years of her own mother’s life Mary Ann was a dutiful care-taking daughter.
Surviving in her honor are her children: Christine Wilcott (Willy), Tom Jones (Jan), Scott Jones (Karen Perry) and Cliff Jones (Debbie); grandchildren: Jason and Nathan Wilcott, Tiffany Jones -Rouse, Cheryl Shockey, Patricia Jones, Beverly McGrath, Melissa Voelker, Chase Jones, Sabrina Torres, and Heather Di Domenico. She was the devoted great-grandmother of great-grandchildren: Camden, Dustin, Kahlia, Brayden, Emelia, Avett, Jordan, Lucas, Adam, Noah, and Liam, and a great-great-grandson, Noah.
Mary Ann Jones, with her Christian roots and her strong moral compass, was a woman of integrity and pure goodness. Though she met the limits of her physical being, the spirit of all that she was and all that she gave remains, never to be lost.
Arrangements by Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD.
