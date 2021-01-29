WHITE STONE, Va. — (Dyson) Mary Patricia “Patsy Dyson” Tutt, died Jan. 5, 2021, at her home in White Stone, Va., from cancer. She is survived by her husband, William Tutt, her daughter and son-in-law Rachel and David Smith, 2 grandsons Aiden and Caleb of Eureka, Calif.
Patsy was born February 22, 1948. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Alice Dyson of Great Mills, Md. Patsy is the second oldest of 9 siblings. Sisters, Judy Ford, the late Nancy Peacock, Joellyn Briscoe and Terry Fox; brothers, Allen, Sammy, Jeffrey and Richard Dyson and two stepsons Billy and Ryan Tutt, an Aunt Mae Bell from Waldorf, and many nieces and nephews.
Patsy graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown. She was Assistant Director to the National Association of Regional Councils (NARC), in Washington, D.C., where she retired after 50 years of service.
Patsy had many artistic hobbies including, painting, decorating and landscape design. She was a collector of primitive art and furniture.
She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held in late spring.
