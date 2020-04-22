Maryann Reibsome, 74 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away at her home on April 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Helen Coates and Louis Bramley. Maryann is survived by her son Stephen Reibsome (Denise) of Leonardtown, MD and her daughter Barbara Reibsome King of Lusby, MD. She is also survived by her brother George Bramley of South Abington, PA; grandchildren, Daniel King (Hollie) of Park Hall, MD, Stephanie King of St. Helena Is., SC, Amber Reibsome of Granger, IN, Amanda Shields of Leonardtown, MD; and two great-grandchildren, Erik and Drew.
Final arrangements were provided by Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at Charles Memorial Gardens on April 20, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.