Michael (Mike) Robert Underwood, of Valley Lee, Maryland, born on November 2, 1963 in Leonardtown, Maryland, to Nancy Murphy Dyer and the late Henry (Hank) Maurice Underwood, passed away at age 55 on April 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended Leonardtown High School. He was also a graduate of the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, becoming a Merchant Marine and sailing to many foreign ports, most notably arriving in the far east just as Desert Storm began. More recently, he ran his own power washing business in Tallahassee, Florida.
Michael is survived by his brothers, Richard Underwood, Daniel Underwood, and James Underwood; nieces, Laura Underwood and Nicole Underwood; and nephew, Brandon Underwood.
Services will be Private.
